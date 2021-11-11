Sharjah: Based on the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Municipality has confirmed that renting out housing units to non-Emiratis within residential neighbourhoods is strictly prohibited. This has been done in the interest of privacy and taking into account customs and traditions.
Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, the Director of Al Dhaid Municipality, said on the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio and Television, that in keeping with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan, based on his meetings with community members on several occasions in the past, the municipality had noticed a problem in only two out of the eight residential neighbourhoods in Al Dhaid.
A caller on the Direct Line programme had complained about the absence of a law regulating the renting of accommodations in residential neighbourhoods.
Al Tunaiji said that once orders are received from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, or from His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, they are treated as bigger than laws, regulations and circulars — especially when it is an issue of familial and social cohesion and preservation of national identity.