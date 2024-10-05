Muscat: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert, warning of potential rainstorms across the Al Hajar Mountains and surrounding regions, with forecasts predicting rainfall of varying intensity from October 6 to 9.

In a statement based on updates from the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards, the CAA noted that weather maps and numerical forecasts indicate heightened cumulus cloud activity over the mountainous areas.

The anticipated rainfall could lead to the flow of valleys and ravines, raising concerns about possible flash flooding in affected regions.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents to stay updated on the latest weather reports as specialists continue to monitor the evolving conditions.