Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Thursday announced that the UAE has won its bid for hosting COP28 conference in 2023. The UN Climate Change Conference is the largest global conference of heads of state and government on climate and environmental issues.
Sheikh Mohammed took to his twitter account to congratulate the nation on its yet another win in hosting a major international event.
“We congratulate the UAE for winning bid to host COP28 conference in 2023. It is the most international climate conference. Our country deserves this win. We will put all our potential and capabilities to make this conference a success,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“The UAE will remain committed to global climate efforts and work to protect our the Earth planet,” he added.