Officials at the inauguration ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Passengers using Sharjah International Airport are set to enjoy a more convenient facility, following the inauguration of the East Expansion project, which extends over an area of 4,000 square metres.

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) recently inaugurated the Dh40 million, project which “is a qualitative addition to the airport, contributing to enhancing its regional and global competitiveness. It will enhance the airport’s capacity to reach 20 million passengers by 2025.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, SAA Chairman, said: “The completion of the East Expansion Project represents a qualitative addition within the comprehensive expansion plan to enhance the position of the Emirate of Sharjah on the global travel map. We are pleased to continue the drive for excellence in the aviation sector through a clear vision and with the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

“The East Expansion project will contribute to making the aspirations of the aviation sector and sustainable development a reality on the ground, by increasing the capacity and flow of movement, adopting the finest technologies and systems to enhance cooperation with strategic partners and airlines, and meeting customer expectations, ensuring their trip through Sharjah Airport is a distinctive experience,” he added.

The project consists of two floors, equipped with the latest means and travel technologies. Image Credit: Supplied

East Expansion

The East Expansion project is an integrated building that includes four new gates to increase the flow of passengers. The project consists of two floors, equipped with the latest means and travel technologies and provides distinctive facilities that embody the airport’s commitment to providing the highest standards of services to ensure the comfort and happiness of travellers.