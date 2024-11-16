While some may view polyworking as juggling side hustles alongside a full-time job, Abhishek clarifies that it actually involves managing two or more full-time roles. He’s not alone in this lifestyle: 28-year-old Maria Perez from Abu Dhabi balances her work as both a Human Resources consultant and an E-learning content creator. Her weekdays and weekends are tightly packed, and vacations are a luxury. “It’s tight, but I do need the incomes to sustain myself. Hopefully, in another year or so, I wouldn’t need a second job.”

In contrast to Abhishek and Perez, Krisha Hurst, an Abu Dhabi-based content creator and interior designer, enjoys polyworking and sees it as an avenue for psychological fulfillment. “I love working in both fields and I’ve managed without much of a hassle, and still get to spend time with my two children,” she says.

Why polyworking is on the rise

Engaging in numerous jobs also hones a varied skill set, which fuels an individual’s marketability and opens doors to different careers. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Considered the evolution of the ‘portfolio career’ or ‘slasher lifestyle,’ polyworking is the practice of managing multiple roles or projects simultaneously. In the US alone, nearly 46 per cent of the workforce has embraced polyworking, with another 36 per cent planning to join, according to research by the US-based tech company Owl Labs.

Helen Broderick, a Dubai-based wellness entrepreneur and psychologist notes several factors driving this trend. For starters, the shift to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, as employees began using time once spent commuting to explore additional income-generating activities. Advances in technology and the growth of gig economy roles further fueled this shift, enabling professionals to move seamlessly between multiple roles - all from the comfort of their homes.

Juggling different jobs might just have several benefits too. “For many, it provides a sense of financial resilience, by diversifying the income streams, reducing the risk of economic hardship, if one job is lost,” explains Broderick. No doubt, engaging in numerous jobs also hones a varied skill set, which fuels an individual’s marketability and opens doors to different careers. “Furthermore, quite often, balancing different roles helps to break the monotony, and allowing people to pursue their passions and reducing the risk of burnout, even. It can expand the greater control over their schedules and career paths, fostering work-life balance.”

Ultimately you need to make it work with your life, as doing too much of anything or working too many hours at anything can leave you at risk of burnout... - Natasha Hatherall-Shaw, entrepreneur

Natasha Hatherall-Shaw, the CEO of TishTash Company, who also has multiple roles echoes a similar sentiment. “It’s definitely on the rise. I see this with my own team at work, many of whom are working on their own concepts or as Travel Counsellors to earn extra money or achieve sometime else on their own terms.”

Shaw does not take much issue with polyworking, as long as there’s no conflict with the regular job and all is being delivered. “Ultimately you need to make it work with your life, as doing too much of anything or working too many hours at anything can leave you at risk of burnout,” surmises Shaw. “ But I guess the idea is that if you’re doing a few different and varied things, then this may not be the case, as you’re spread across different roles and maybe feeling fulfilled and happy?”

For some, polyworking offers freedom and fulfillment, but for others, it’s a matter of survival. Geetanjali Mitra, a Dubai-based marketing manager asserts, “I don’t think there’s such a straightforward answer to whether polyworking benefits or doesn’t benefit someone. Earlier, I was managing two very difficult jobs as a single mother to sustain a livelihood for both my children. Now, I’ve transitioned into better, flexible jobs, so it is easier, but it’s not so easy and the same for so many others.”

The challenges of polyworking: Losing a sense of purpose and cohesion

Multiple jobs lead to competing identities, which can dilute a person’s sense of purpose and cohesion. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Imagine juggling multiple jobs and unintentionally delaying tasks for one because you had to prioritise the other. This is one of the challenges of polyworking. Gary Pheiffer, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, explains that polyworking can create ambiguity around commitment and loyalty, leading to tension. “It may be unclear where an individual’s priorities lie, raising concerns for their engagement and focus. This complexity can complicate workplace relationships,” he says.

Additionally, polyworking can fragment professional identity, he says. Traditionally, people tend to align their identity with one organisation, fostering loyalty and a sense of belonging. In contrast, multiple jobs lead to competing identities, which can dilute a person’s sense of purpose and cohesion.

Burning out while balancing jobs

The constant switching between roles may leave people feeling drained, ultimately impacting their mental health. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Balancing multiple roles is no cakewalk: Claire Jansen, a Dubai-based British expat, recalls how her attempt at juggling her wellness profession and event management ‘fell through spectacularly’. “I realised, how could I counsel someone else, when I myself, was in such an exhausted state?”

As she and Pheiffer agree, balancing multiple roles results in a role conflict, particularly if different jobs have clashing demands or values. “For example, one employer might prioritise strict confidentiality, while another emphasises transparency,” adds Pheiffer. Navigating these differing expectations can create stress and fatigue as people constantly adapt to meet the unique needs of each role. “With multiple jobs often come multiple work schedules, which can blur the lines between work and personal time. While polyworking offers flexibility, it can also create a ‘work always’ mindset, making it harder to disconnect and recharge. The constant switching between roles may leave people feeling drained, ultimately impacting their mental health.”

With multiple jobs often come multiple work schedules, which can blur the lines between work and personal time. While polyworking offers flexibility, it can also create a ‘work always’ mindset, making it harder to disconnect and recharge - Gary Pheiffer, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Moreover, the conflict can arise when demands from different jobs clash, resulting in excessive stress. Frequent shifts in focus can lead to cognitive overload and exhaustion. This is particularly detrimental for people lacking strong coping strategies or time management skills, he adds.

In addition, another stark reality of polyworking is that it can even hinder skill development and career progression. “By spreading time and energy across multiple roles, polyworkers may find gaining deep expertise in one area difficult, potentially hindering long-term career growth, especially in fields where specialisation is valued. The scattered focus can mean fewer opportunities for mentorship, professional development, or a clear path within any industry, which may discourage those who value a structured career trajectory,” he says.

For instance, Adyasha Guha, a media professional recalls a polyworking employee, who was perpetually late to work, due to her prior commitments. “Her punctuality suffered and later her work did, as the workload of her other job intensified, and she was really struggling between both. More than just the major professional mistakes that were happening, I was concerned about her health too, because she was just so confused.”

That’s what polyworking can do, if you aren’t careful, she says. It just burns you out.

So what are the preventive measures?

When you constantly switch between roles, you require a certain level of adaptability and mental energy, which can lead to fatigue, if not managed effectively. Pheiffer explains a few measures that can curb the risk of burnout, “They should be able set clear boundaries, establish realistic workload expectations, and prioritse self-care.” When you have effective time management, structured schedules, it can help maintain balance, while employers can support polyworkers by offering flexible hours and resources that promote well-being.

So, if you’re interested in the idea, here are a few things to keep in mind before diving headfirst into polyworking:

Understand your motivation

Clarify why you’re interested in polyworking. Are you aiming for financial stability, skill diversification, or creative fulfillment? Knowing your ‘why’ can help you prioritise roles that align with your goals and values.

Time management and boundaries

Polyworking requires strong time management. Set realistic schedules, including defined start and end times for each role, and ensure you can log off from each to avoid burnout. So, preferably, avoid being too ambitious and taking up several intensive jobs that demand your bandwidth and time.

Employer transparency and compliance

Check with your employers to confirm any non-compete clauses or conflict-of-interest policies. Being transparent with your primary employers can prevent misunderstandings and foster trust, especially if the roles might overlap.

Consider your energy levels

Balancing multiple roles can be exhausting. Consider how each role impacts your energy and mental focus. Try to alternate tasks that require different types of energy, creative versus analytical, for example, to prevent burnout.

Invest in productivity tools

Use productivity tools like time-tracking apps, task managers, and communication platforms to help you stay organised. Tools can help streamline your tasks and allow you to manage multiple responsibilities without dropping the ball.

Set financial and career goals

Polyworking can be time-consuming, so evaluate if the financial or career benefits of each role justify the effort. Set short-term and long-term goals to assess if polyworking is serving your personal and financial growth.

Plan for flexibility and growth