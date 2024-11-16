Miami: A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm, Sweden, to Miami, United States, was forced to return to Europe on Thursday after severe turbulence over Greenland, the airline confirmed.

Flight SK957, carrying 254 passengers and crew, encountered such intense turbulence that passengers were thrown from their seats, with one reportedly hitting the ceiling, according to a statement shared with CNN. No serious injuries were reported.

Dramatic video footage, now viral on social media, captured the chaos inside the cabin. Passengers screamed as the plane shook violently, sending food, plastic cups, and bags flying through the air. Cabin crew struggled to maintain order while passengers clung to their seats.

Passenger Sammy Solstad described the harrowing experience to CNN, saying, “Everyone on the plane was praying to land rather than continue flying over the open sea.” He recounted how a woman seated nearby, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was flung into the ceiling before crashing to the floor.

Aviation Source News reported that the plane descended roughly 8,000 feet during the turbulence, likely to avoid the rough air.

Scandinavian Airlines later explained that Miami lacked the equipment needed to assess the aircraft for potential damage, prompting the flight's diversion to Copenhagen, which has superior facilities and technicians.