Visitors to Sharjah Heritage Days can take a tour of a spooky traditional palm frond house “inhabited” with ghosts and spirits from the old myths and folklore of the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE residents who are looking out for some thrill and excitement can walk into the Horror House at the 18th edition of the Sharjah Heirtage Days (SHD)

One of the coolest and scariest activities at the Sharjah Heritage Days is the Horror House, which lets visitors take a tour of a spooky traditional palm frond house “inhabited” with ghosts and spirits from the old myths and folklore of the UAE. These stories were popular among the older generation, and in an effort to keep them alive and entertain the new generation, Talal Al Balushi and his team have set up a hair-raising walk-through experience with the most famous haunted creatures to scare the living daylights out of you.

Hair raising experience

Once visitors enter the house through a black curtained doorway and step into narrow and winding corridors — there is no turning back! They come face-to-face with djinns, demonic creatures and corpses. Except that you don’t know when exactly you’re going to encounter them, adding to the blood-curdling suspense.

“We devised this experience as a game for children and families, as a way to relieve the old stories of Emirati folklore we grew up hearing, and to let people experience them in a theatrical way,” said Al Balushi, who was attired in a horror evoking costume himself.

Special effects to heighten horror

Those entering the chilling halls — literally, with the air-conditioning turned down to the extreme — with eerie smoke and light effects, can expect to encounter characters like Umm Al Duwais, a beautiful female djinn surrounded in a haze of sweet perfume; Baba Daryah, a male ghost who haunted fishermen out at sea at night; Abu Salasel, a red-skinned creature covered in metal chains, and many more. Enter if you dare.