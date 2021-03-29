1 of 8
Besides offering visual and display-based presentations of all things culture and heritage, the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), taking place in the historic Heart of Sharjah district, also offers an interactive means of participating and engaging in the proceedings.
One such area is the ‘My Family and I Read’ section, located near the main stage and the Arabian Heritage House. “It has been set up to coincide with the Reading Month and to promote the habit of reading among adults and children, especially for families to read together and enjoy,” says Halima Al Hosani, from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH). This entity has organised the festival.
The reading area beckons to one and all with its cozy space decked with bookshelves, reading nooks, even little teepees and inflatable seats for the little ones to engage in reading or a little play simultaneously.
The selection of books available cover English and Arabic, from folk and heritage-related titles, Islamic books, cultural works to children’s books, fables, biographies, science and space-related books.
It is the perfect spot to unwind and take a little break after taking in the rest of the activities and to introduce your children to new genres or titles and expand their literary horizons.
For those who want to learn about culture and heritage of countries from around the world, Sharjah Heritage Days provide the best opportunity. This year’s event, which runs from March 20 to April 10, is very special as it brings more than 500 events and activities offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant food, clothing, handicrafts, dances and traditions of the UAE and the world.
Copies of A Thousand and One Nights and an interesting tome on the origin of place names in the UAE catch the eye.
Also, at the festival, traditional Arab heritage will be showcased through 22 activities, including seminars and workshops. The exciting cultural schedule will also feature 67 crafts inspired by the UAE's four diverse natural environments: the mountains, desert, coastal and agriculture.
