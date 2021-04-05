Sharjah: Members of the Miras Song and Dance Ensemble from the Republic of Bashkortostan — one of the largest republics of the Russian Federation, enthralled visitors at the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), with a series of professionally choreographed dances rooted in their folk culture.
The ‘warrior dance’ saw men in velvet jackets and fur caps stomp their feet while the women, dressed in long flouncy dresses and decked in gorgeous silver jewellery, tapped their heels and they gently swirled to the rhythm of the live orchestra.
The dance is inspired by the daily life of the Bashkir people who live against the backdrop of the Ural Mountains in a land of rich, natural beauty characterised by vast steppes, clear rivers, and lakes.
Sharjah Heritage Days
Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), the Sharjah Heritage Days concludes at the Heart of Sharjah on April 10. The event is open to visitors from 4-10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.
The cultural festival also features plenty of other vibrant folk performances from the UAE, Macedonia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Montenegro, among others.