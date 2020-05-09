Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah on 7 MAY 2020 Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman, Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has housed residents of the Abbco Tower fire upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, SCI CEO, said Sheikh Sultan is closely following the conditions of residents and coordination has been made with a number of hotels to provide overnight rooms for families affected by the fire, which broke out on May 5.

Bin Khadem emphasised that SCI directed the aid department to conduct field studies to find out about the scope of other assistance needed by the affected families.

In support of the association’s efforts, Dr Hassan Al Marzouqi, the owner of the Four Points Sheraton Hotel, offered 160 rooms to the residents.