Residents outside the fire-hit Abbco Tower in Sharjah Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

Sharjah: Tenants of Abbco Tower in Sharjah are being allowed to enter the building this evening to retrieve their essential belongings, following the fire which broke out on Tuesday night.

When Gulf News visited the building today, a police team was assessing the extent of damage caused to each apartment by the fire, even as water and power supply were restored.

Gutted cars below the building

The tower has 36 residential floors, with 12 apartments to each floor.

A number of tenants could be seen sitting outside the building, waiting permission to enter to collect their belongs or take stock of their damaged cars.

Residents will be able to collect essential items under the supervision of the authorties.

Sharjah Police, Emirates Red Crescent and Sharjah Charity Association are providing tenants, who have been put up at hotels, with meals as well as essential items.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in Chief, Sharjah Police, said the police will form a committee to follow up on the issues that the tenants are facing and help those who have lost important documents in the fire by issuing new ones.