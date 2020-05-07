1 of 12
A prototype office of international real estate company Cushman & Wakefield with a workplace design concept using the 'six foot rule' of social distancing in Amsterdam.
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with the social distance guidelines related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in Aalborg, Denmark
Circles on the ground indicating where to sit and stand in a tramway in Nice, France.
A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially against loneliness caused by the visit ban due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wassenaar, Netherlands.
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan.
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, sits at a table with plastic barriers to maintain social distancing as he works on the automobile assembly line of Renault ZOE cars at the Renault automobile factory in Flins as the French carmaker ramps up car production with new security and health measures during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France.
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium.
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant which is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in Amsterdam.
A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, in Italy.
People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Workers paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a safe social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain.
A notice on the pavement reminding people of social distancing in Tooting, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain.
