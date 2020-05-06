1 of 15
On Wednesday morning, the area at the ground level outside the tower resembled a war zone. Cars parked outside the building were damaged by flaming debris that fell from the tower.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
2 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 15
The fire completely gutted the exteriors on one side of the building.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman, Gulf News
4 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 15
Those who lost their apartments may have also lost their cars in the inferno.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
6 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 15
Dennis Ngugi, a resident of the Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, which caught fire on Tuesday night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 15
The morning after, tenants returned to assess the damage hoping to salvage their belongings.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
10 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 15
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
12 of 15
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 15
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda Sharjah
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
14 of 15
Abbco Tower after the fire at Al Nahda, Sharjah
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
15 of 15
The devastation was plain to see for all who returned on Wednesday morning.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News