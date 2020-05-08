A resident pointing to Abbco Tower which caught fire Image Credit: Gulf News

SHARJAH: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Charity Association to provide suitable housing for all residents of the Abbco Tower where a fire broke out in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Tuesday.

He said the alternate accommodation should be provided until the tower becomes habitable again.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Sharjah Police warned the public against responding to messages being circulated through social media requesting assistance on behalf of the residents of the tower.

Sharjah Police confirmed that the tenants of the building are receiving good care from competent authorities, even as an official committee has been formed by the police to follow up on their conditions in cooperation with concerned authorities,

Sharjah Police also confirmed that aid and donations of any kind must be directed to the Sharjah Charity Association or the Emirates Red Crescent, which are the two bodies responsible for care.