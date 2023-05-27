Following an extensive renovation, the hospital’s breast care Centre is now one of the best-equipped in the UAE to offer comprehensive services to women, from screening and diagnostic imaging to delicate surgical and post-surgical care. Capacity at the centre has been increased, with more private rooms and new equipment.

“We, at SEHA, are committed to facilitating access to leading healthcare facilities that meet the highest international healthcare standards to ensure quality treatments and services for the people of Abu Dhabi. The recent development embodies the wise vision and direction of the UAE’s leadership, providing citizens and residents with state-of-the-art medical welfare. It also aligns with the mission of PureHealth to transform Abu Dhabi and UAE into the land of longevity where people can live longer, healthier, and fuller lives,” said Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, SEHA chief executive officer.

Tawam Hospital's breast care Centre is now one of the best-equipped in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Tawam is part of SEHA, itself a subsidiary of PureHealth integrated healthcare platform.

“The renovation of the centre is part of SEHA’s goals to provide advanced healthcare for the residents of Abu Dhabi and promote health projects that serve the people and create a healthy society. The Breast Care Center at Tawam Hospital has been accredited by the American College of Surgeons outside the United States, as a unique regional model in medical services and healthcare, which SEHA has developed to promote inclusivity and integration in health services,” said Dr Sultan Al Karam, SEHA chief executive officer for the Al Ain Region.

Quality and safety

“At the centre, we pursue excellence and quality in services, to provide integrated healthcare with the highest international standards of quality and safety, and to build an advanced health system that keeps pace with the highest international standards in medical quality and customer service. As we focus on offering personalised care to every patient, our goal with the renovation was to expand capacity, so the centre now has private rooms, equipped with the latest international technologies, to ensure the comfort and privacy of all patients,” said Khalid Balaraj, chair of oncology services at Tawam.

Tawam Hospital’s Breast Care Center is a comprehensive unit that opened in 2007. It provides many comprehensive medical services, including preventive, educational, diagnostic, therapeutic, and cosmetic services, in addition to genetic testing. Surgical and non-surgical consultations, clinical examinations, digital mammography, breast ultrasound, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging are among the services available, with a qualified multidisciplinary team of doctors, radiologists, surgeons, nurses and social workers specialising in multiple sampling techniques.

Emotional support

Continuous follow-up, and emotional support for patients, are also available from the Centre, as is the diagnosis and treatment of a range of breast diseases with a mobile mammography unit available for outpatient clinics in Al Ain.