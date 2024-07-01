On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated DCD for winning the ‘Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem Influencer Award’ by the US-based NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), the world’s largest fire safety organisation.

He said the award recognises DCD’s pioneering Environmental Preparedness Programme as the world’s best initiative that deploys cutting-edge AI technologies to reduce fire incidents and protect lives and property.

“Special congratulations to Major Dr Essa Ahmed Al Mutawa for being named as the head of global indicators for fire incidents and head of carbon emissions reduction research of the World Fire Emission Reduction Alliance. We are proud of our nationals’ capabilities and achievements, which continue to raise the UAE’s position as a global leader in safety and protection,” Sheikh Hamdan posted.