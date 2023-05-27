1. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims
Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable
2. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport
The bus ticket can be bought from the station itself
3. Hajj ilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000
The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals
4. Paid your credit card balance? Some charges may remain
When 'residual' or 'trailing' interest charges pile, it can be tricky to maneuver through
5. Sharjah eases property buyers’ path to freehold titles
Shuooq launches ‘Ajwan’ beachside project in Khorfakkan, plans more freehold ventures