1. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable

Read more ➜

2. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport

The bus ticket can be bought from the station itself

Read more ➜

3. Hajj ilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000

The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals

Read more ➜

4. Paid your credit card balance? Some charges may remain

When 'residual' or 'trailing' interest charges pile, it can be tricky to maneuver through

Read more ➜

5. Sharjah eases property buyers’ path to freehold titles

Shuooq launches ‘Ajwan’ beachside project in Khorfakkan, plans more freehold ventures

Read more ➜