Dubai: Have a flight to take from Abu Dhabi airport but live in Dubai? You can travel on an express shuttle bus between Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).
The bus runs to and from Dubai every day, around the clock. The buses depart from the airport and bus station in Dubai, every hour.
So, if you are looking for an affordable way to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport, here is all your need to know about the 24/7 shuttle bus.
From Dubai to Abu Dhabi International Airport
The express shuttle bus arrives at Ibn Battuta Mall Bus Station in Jebel Ali. The Ibn Battuta Mall Metro station is within walking distance.
According to the Abu Dhabi airport call centre, 02 505 5555, passengers must buy a bus ticket for the shuttle bus from the Ibn Battuta Mall Bus Station.
You must present a copy of your flight ticket, and pay Dh35 for the ticket to board the bus.
Once the bus reaches Abu Dhabi, it will drop passengers at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 at the airport.
From Abu Dhabi International Airport to Dubai
To travel to Dubai passengers have to buy a bus ticket from the bus stations located in Abu Dhabi International Airport.
According to the airport's website - abudhabiairport.ae, the bus station is located on the lower curbside outside Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The bus stops are located near the parking lots of each terminal.
The bus then arrives at the Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Jebel Ali, Dubai.