Cairo: Saudi Arabia has urged overseas pilgrims, heading to the country for next month’s Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, to disclose upon arrival their possession of more than SR60,000 in value.
The advice was made as the numbers of pilgrims planning to perform Hajj this year is set to return to the pre-endemic levels.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj has urged the pilgrims to disclose their financial possession upon arrival to facilitate and fast-track entry procedures.
“Make sure you disclose sums of money and objects in your possession if their value exceeds SR60,000,” the ministry said on Twitter.
They compromise cash money including foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals, it explained.
The ministry advised pilgrims not to carry large cash while going to the kingdom to ensure swift and smooth procedures.
Hundreds of overseas pilgrims have already landed in Saudi Arabia, marking the first groups of Muslims from abroad who will participate in Hajj due late next month.
The kingdom has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the global pandemic.
In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform the Hajj rites to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.
Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.