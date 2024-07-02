Human resources ministry says the occasion will be an official paid holiday for firms

Tourists in Dubai. Image used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today (Tuesday, July 2) announced that Sunday, July 7, 2024 (Muharram 1), will be an official paid holiday for private sector companies in the UAE on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

What is the Hijri year?

The Hijri year is named after the Arabic word for migration, specifically of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Madina (two holy Muslim cities in what is now Saudi Arabia).