Ajman: A second fire broke out at a warehouse in Al-Jarf Industrial Area 1 on Tuesday, after the first extensively damaged the building on Sunday.

Firefighters moved to the site to control the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Thick, dark smoke from the area has affected visibility in the neighbourhood.

No casualties, however, have been reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obaid Al-Zaabi, Deputy Director of Ajman Civil Defence Centre, said the warehouse stocking sponge materials was completely gutted in the blaze. Firefighters managed to control the Sunday fire within two hours and prevented it from spreading to adjacent warehouses. A rescue team also evacuated residents from nearby buildings to ensure their safety.

Police had blocked all roads leading to the warehouse to allow firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area faster. Cooling operations took time due to strong winds. Forensic experts are still determining the cause of the fire.