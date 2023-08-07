Abu Dhabi: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a haven for rescued species worldwide, offers visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the wonders of natural life from the farthest reaches of the North Pole, where walruses reside in specially-crafted habitats, within one of the park’s immersive realms.

The walruses at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have gracefully adapted to their state-of-the-art habitats situated in the Arctic Realm of the Marine Life Theme Park’s Polar Ocean. This Arctic haven is home to five walruses, each exuding its own distinct personality, making it a captivating experience for visitors.

Among the many comforts of their sanctuary, the walruses enjoy the benefits of the Animal Life Support System (ALSS), an advanced technology that meticulously replicates the Arctic’s atmosphere.

The ALSS ensures water quality control, maintaining the perfect salinity, temperature, and other vital parameters, fostering an environment that is not only habitable but also optimally conducive for the animals’ growth and well-being.

Simulated environment

Further enhancing their living conditions is the Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS), which replicates the natural light cycles of the Arctic. By simulating daybreak, sunset, and the nuances in between, the AALS promotes the walruses’ natural circadian rhythm, sustaining their physiological and psychological well-being.

Together, these systems showcase a groundbreaking achievement in marine habitat design and management, signifying SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its marine residents.

The dynamic walrus habitat, intricately designed to resemble the Arctic, offers these playful mammals ample space to explore, interact, and thrive. Featuring large Arctic rocks and boulders for resting and play, as well as several above and below-water viewing windows for guest interaction, the habitat creates a harmonious space for the walruses and visitors to connect. The addition of schools of fish further enriches their surroundings, inspiring the walruses to engage in exercise and playful behavior throughout the day.

While cutting-edge technology significantly contributes to the walruses’ well-being in their dynamic habitat, it is the dedicated team of animal care specialists, veterinarians, and zoologists at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi that truly makes a difference.

Training and knowledge

Armed with specialised training and knowledge specific to walrus care, this devoted team ensures round-the-clock attention and care, allowing all five walruses to flourish and explore their new home.

Animal welfareThe walruses are kept engaged through daily enrichment activities, including interactive behaviour sessions and specially designed devices for play. Moreover, a high-quality diet, comprising restaurant-grade clams, squid, and herring, tailored to each walrus’s unique dietary needs, ensures they receive optimal nutrition daily.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare has created an enriching environment for all its cherished residents.