Dubai: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the marine life theme park, opened to public from today – May 23, 2023. Here is all you need to know about the latest family-friendly attraction in the UAE.

What is SeaWorld Abu Dhabi?

Built on five indoor levels, the park is home to more than 150 species of marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates in addition to hundreds of birds including puffins, murres, flamingos and more. The park also has the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium with more than 68,000 marine animals in it.

The park is divided into eight sections, referred to as realms. Each of these sections has a specific focus, from the Abu Dhabi Ocean, which gives you an insight into the unique Arabian Gulf marine ecosystem, to the Arctic, the tropical ocean and Antarctica.

You can also feed birds, rays, sea lions and enjoy dolphin and sea lion presentations.

Ticket prices

General Admission

• Dh375 for adults

• Dh290 for a junior ticket

According to the SeaWorld website, the junior ticket is for children who are up to 1.1 metre (3.6 feet) tall. Children three years old and younger enter for free.

To book tickets, visit seaworldabudhabi.com

If you wish to visit other theme parks on Yas Island, like Ferrari World or Yas Waterworld, you also have the option to get discounted passes like the three-park pass or an annual pass.

How to get there

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is located on Yas Island. Here are all your options to get there:

Free Shuttle Bus from Dubai to Yas Island

You can get the free shuttle bus bus from the following locations in Dubai:

• Deira City Center, besides Majid Al Futtaim Tower 1

• Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai

According to Seaworld Abu Dhabi, you are required to present your e-tickets or vouchers to any of the Yas theme parks to board the bus. The bus operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with no prior reservation required. The arrival and departure times are approximates due to traffic.

Free Shuttle Bus from Abu Dhabi City (Route B) to Yas Island

Abu Dhabi Shuttle Buses stop at two locations in Yas Island:

• Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld

• Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

Arrival and departure times are approximates due to traffic.

Free Yas Express shuttle bus service within Yas Island

A free express shuttle bus service also takes visitors around the major attractions on Yas Island.

Driving to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi