Dubai: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is getting the word out nice and early among potential visitors from the Gulf seeking a summer getaway.
The government entity hosted events in major Gulf cities to launch the SeaWorld on Yas Island, and Experience Abu Dhabi’s ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ offering. The events were done in tandem with 20 key partners, including hotels and city attractions.
The roadshows provided GCC travel trade professionals with a chance to ‘learn more about the various attractions and experiences’ Abu Dhabi has to offer as well as new promotions. The SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, opens May 23.
“This GCC roadshow will be an effective tool for promoting the new, highly anticipated SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi’s exciting summer season offers,” said Abdulla Yousef, Director of Travel Trade and Market Development at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“With the ‘Kids Go Free’ and ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ offers, and with our location just a short flight away, we are confident that the emirate will be recognised as a top destination for families and friends looking to create memorable summer vacation experiences.”
The ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ offers visitors a free night’s stay when booking a four-night package, or two free nights when booking a seven-night package. In the ‘Kids Go Free’ offer, across 73 hotels and three theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi – children below 12 can stay, eat and enter for free as per the package when accompanied by a paying adult.
For GCC visitors wanting to head across to Abu Dhabi, the flight frequencies can absorb any level of demand. Currently, there are to Abu Dhabi from:
- Bahrain: 41 weekly flights
- Kuwait: 7 weekly flights
- Oman: 28 weekly flights
- Qatar: 46 weekly flights
- Saudi Arabia: 61 weekly flights.