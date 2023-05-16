Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has gone in for a full-scale merger with Flash Entertainment and will operate under a new identity – ‘Ethara’. The combined entity intends to be a regional heavyweight in the entertainment and event management space.
“By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter,” said Saif Al Noaimi, formerly CEO of ADMM. “By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the Emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.”
Ethara will have offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.
Ethara will manage and oversee the Etihad Park, the region’s largest open air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Conference Centre.
Prior to the merger, ADMM and Flash had conceptualised and delivered over 700 major events to more than 16 million fans in the 15 years since inception. These included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, and AFC Asian Cup, among others.
Immediate focus of Ethara
Ethara - meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic - priority will be to explore untapped/unique opportunities in live events 'while continuing to deliver growth that has firmly positioned the Middle East on the global entertainment stage'.
“Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today,” said Al Noaimi. “Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences.”