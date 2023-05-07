Abu Dhabi: The Emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have signed a strategic agreement to promote the capital city as a leading health tourism destination. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) last week, will cater to the needs of both the international and domestic markets by offering a comprehensive range of services across wellness tourism, medical wellness, and medical tourism.
Following the completion of Abu Dhabi’s health tourism strategy, DCT Abu Dhabi will lead the partnership in collaboration with DoH Abu Dhabi, as outlined in the MoU. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “With its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a reputation for pioneering medical advancements, Abu Dhabi offers a compelling value proposition.”
He added, “Combined with its sophisticated tourism offering and diverse range of experiences that visitors can discover at their own pace, the partnership marks the start of a new chapter for the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”
Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities at DoH, said, “This partnership will see the creation of specialised medical tourism programmes while coordinating with all our public and private partners across the healthcare ecosystem”.
At ATM, DoH and partner hospitals showcased the various healthcare services offered across various fields, including oncology, cardiology, neurology and orthopaedics, and facilities that domestic and international medical tourists can avail. DoH and DCT Abu Dhabi also gathered valuable insights into patients’ needs from international healthcare experts.