Michelin Guide comes to Abu Dhabi, list of selected restaurants to be announced in November

Food lovers across the UAE have something to look forward to this November as the Michelin Guide is set to reveal their restaurant selection in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in March 2022, it was announced that the guide will be coming to Dubai. In June, the list of Dubai restaurants, which were recognised and awarded stars were announced.

Discover Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides spoke about the diversity of cuisine Abu Dhabi has to offer and food enthusiasts would get to enjoy through the guide.

He said: “The Michelin Guide inspectors have been working in Abu Dhabi for some time now, discovering and enjoying the rich and varied cuisines that the city has to offer, from creative and cosmopolite dishes to more traditional cuisines of the region, like Middle Eastern, Lebanese, and of course Emirati. The inspectors have relished the diversity and quality of all that the gastronomy of Abu Dhabi has revealed, and they can’t wait to share their discoveries with our community of international gourmets.”

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that introducing the guide would help visitors and UAE residents discover the city’s culinary scene.

He said: “We are proud and excited to discover the first edition of Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi this November, which will strengthen our growing reputation as an emerging centre of culinary excellence

“By sharing Abu Dhabi with the world this way, we can also introduce an array of inspiring, exciting and restoring experiences that visitors can find at their own pace.”

How are restaurants selected?

The Michelin Guide assigns Michelin stars to restaurants that meet the inspectors’ stringent evaluation criteria. As per their press release, one Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for “high quality cooking that is worth a stop”; two Michelin Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour”; and three Michelin Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Overall, the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world by the inspectors, based on its applied set of five criteria:

1. Quality of products

2. Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques

3. The personality of the chef represented in the dining experience

4. Value for money

5. Consistency between inspectors’ visits

To keep ratings fair the same inspector doesn’t visit the same restaurant twice.