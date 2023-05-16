1 of 13
Travel and tourism industry leaders from the UAE have ranked high in a new regional list. The ‘Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023’, by Forbes Middle East, comes in the wake of the key role the sector is playing in the region’s economic growth and development.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
According to a UNWTO report, the tourism sector globally recovered 63% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, with the Middle East recovering 83% of its pre-pandemic visitor numbers.
Image Credit: Dubai Airports
The list features leaders from over 33 nationalities, with Emiratis leading with 16 entries, followed by 12 Saudis, and 10 British nationals. Below are the top 10 entries:
Image Credit: Supplied/Gulf News Archives
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum | Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group | Nationality: Emirati
Image Credit: WAM
Akbar Al Baker | Group CEO, Qatar Airways Group | Nationality: Qatari
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Helal Saeed Almarri | Director General, Department of Economy and Tourism – Dubai | Nationality: Emirati
Image Credit: WAM
Paul Griffiths | CEO, Dubai Airports | Nationality: British
Image Credit: Dubai Airports
Fahd Hamidaddin | CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) | Nationality: Saudi
Image Credit: Saudi Tourism Authority
Mohammed Almaghlouth | CEO, MATARAT Holding (airport operator in Saudi Arabia) | Nationality: Saudi
Image Credit: Matarat
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry | Director General - Tourism Sector, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) | Nationality: Emirati
Image Credit: WAM
Jerry Inzerillo | Group CEO, The Diriyah Company | Nationality: American
Image Credit: Supplied/Gulf News Archives
Hesham Al Qassim | CEO, wasl Asset Management Group | Nationality: Emirati
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Ibrahim Koshy | CEO, SAUDIA | Nationality: Saudi
Image Credit: Twitter