Abu Dhabi: In a groundbreaking initiative ahead of the COP28 climate summit, Khalifa University, in collaboration with Tokamak Energy, is set to showcase the enormous potential of nuclear fusion technology.

The Emirates Nuclear Technology Center at Khalifa University, in partnership with the UK-based Tokamak Energy, a company specialising in nuclear fusion energy generation, announced the “Focus on Nuclear Fusion” event.

This event aims to introduce a novel, clean, safe, and cost-effective future energy source — the first of its kind in the UAE. It is organised just before the launch of the COP28 World Climate Summit.

Nuclear fusion technology will be a key focus at the upcoming COP28 climate conference in Dubai, UAE in November.

Promising technology

This technology holds the promise of enhancing energy security and playing a pivotal role in mitigating climate change by eliminating harmful emissions.

Scheduled from September 19 to 21 at Khalifa University’s main campus in Abu Dhabi, the three-day event will feature an exhibition showcasing nuclear fusion and offer networking opportunities for energy sector stakeholders.

Tokamak lectures

The Tokamak Energy team, comprised of leading researchers and engineers, will present lectures covering various approaches to achieving commercial nuclear fusion.

They will also delve into the physics of nuclear fusion and the role of cutting-edge high-temperature superconducting magnet technology in advancing this field.

The “Focus on Nuclear Fusion” event seeks to educate students, stakeholders, and interested parties on harnessing the process that powers the sun and stars to generate carbon-free energy. It also explores the pioneering technology making this a reality on Earth.

Tokamak Energy, a global leader, collaborates with government and private sector partners worldwide to deliver commercial nuclear fusion energy by the 2030s.

Ross Morgan, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tokamak Energy, said: “We are excited to launch the ‘Focus on Nuclear Fusion’ event before the world turns its attention to the UAE, which hosts the COP28 climate summit.

“Our inaugural event, in cooperation with Khalifa University, which has a distinguished reputation, will increase awareness of the nuclear fusion process in the UAE, and will also highlight the benefits of this excellent source of clean, safe and affordable energy in combating climate change.”

Knowledge exchange

For his part, Dr. Saeed Al Ameri, Director of the Gulf Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Institute and Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at Khalifa University, said: “We are pleased to host this important event on ‘nuclear fusion’ in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with Tokamak Energy Company during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and just before The launch of the Climate Summit (COP28).

“This event represents a platform for exchanging knowledge and holding meetings, as it will shed more light on the mechanisms of obtaining a long-term energy source that uses available resources and explain how the production of greenhouse gases or long-term radioactive waste can be avoided”.

Exhibition