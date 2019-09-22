Dubai: While the International Space Station readies for its new Emirati visitor, Hazza Al Mansoori, on September 25, watchers around earth are getting a glimpse at the Soyuz FG rocket, which will hold the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft Al Mansoori will use on his trip.

The Soyuz rocket was first launched in 1966, and the launch system was developed by Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation, Energia, and built by the Research and Production Development Center of Progress Rocket Space Centre in Samara, Russia.

The Soyuz FG seen here is emblazoned with the logo of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the UAE flag along with the flags of Russia and America. The photo of the Soyuz FG rocket was posted by the MBR Space Centre on it's social media pages. It is at the Baikonur Cosmodrome facility in Kazakhstan, where the three stages of the rocket are being assembled ahead of the launch.