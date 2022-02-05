Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) organised a series of virtual awareness lectures in Arabic and English, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, to educate students about the importance of protecting the precious natural resources.
The lectures also introduced the students to the eight natural reserves in Dubai and their major role in achieving environmental balance. This celebrates the 25th National Environment Day, held this year under the theme ‘Climate Action Now’.
Dewa also launched an internal electronic competition and an awareness campaign on its official pages on social media as well as internal and external channels to encourage the public and Dewa’s employees to follow a responsible and sustainable lifestyle.
‘Increasing share of clean and renewable energy’
“We follow the steps of the Founding Fathers, and we support the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and innovation, shift towards a green sustainable economy and achieve maximum production efficiency. We are committed to increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, we have the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000MW in 2030,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said.
Mix of renewable energy and waste heat
He highlighted that Dewa was working on the Hassyan Complex, which includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 Million Imperial Gallons of Water per Day (MIGD) using reverse osmosis (RO) based on the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model. By 2030, 100 per cent of desalinated water in Dubai will be produced by a mix of clean energy that uses both renewable energy and waste heat.
“We encourage the public to cut waste and ensure the sustainability of resources as well as using environmentally friendly vehicles and completing their transactions online. This stems from our belief that protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility — whether citizens or residents. This is also in accordance with Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce 30 per cent of the electricity and water demand by 2030,” added Al Tayer.