Dubai: Dubai’s camping sites are the latest among a diverse set of attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative recently launched by Dubai Media Council to showcase experiences offered by the emirate.

Head to Hatta

Hatta region is one of the many popular spots for setting up tents and campfires this winter. The popular eco-friendly adventure destination offers the Hatta’s landscapes as well as several activities and facilities during the day at the Hatta Wadi Hub.

'Glamping' brings a touch of glamour to camping Image Credit: Supplied

UAE’s outdoor explorers can choose to bring their own tents or caravans to camp alone or go for a more luxurious camping experience, known popularly as ‘glamping’, at the Damani Lodges or Sedr Trailers. These accommodations are options for a mountain escape, with barbecues, starry skies and a range of activities. Other glamping experiences in Hatta include the Hatta Dome Park, featuring 15 dome shaped, permanent tent structures designed with panoramic windows; and the Hatta Caravan Park that offers visitors an option to rent any of the static luxury caravans.

Al Qudra Lakes

For people who prefer to not venture too far away from the city, Al Qudra Lakes offers another unique desert camping experience. An hour’s drive away from Dubai International Airport, the destination is one of the most developed camping spots in the emirate. With the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve located right next to it, people can also enjoy the experience of being surrounded by greenery and wildlife. Campers can also take some time to explore the heart-shaped Love Lakes and Flamingo Lake or cycle on the Al Qudra Cycle Track.

One of the newest additions to Al Qudra lakes, Expo 2020 Lake is a must visit destination for those looking for a camping adventure in the middle of the desert while being surrounded by the stunning view of the manmade wonder. The area also gives you the best sunset and sunrise views and features washrooms and facilities.

Conservation reserve

Another experience that will renew your connection with nature is at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Home to Arabian oryxes, gazelles, reptiles and birds, the reserve is located on an old camel farm and offers camel rides, barbecue meals, and stunning views. Visitors to this reserve will have to book with special tour companies who provide everything from tents and traditional meals at the picturesque, protected zone. The tour operator will also teach you how to safely navigate the desert terrain in your own 4×4.

Deep in the desert

Dubai offers many other beautiful locations for camping in the desert and exploring red sand dunes. For a more secluded place, adventure seekers can head out to Al Awir Desert located around 40 minutes from the city or the Lahbab Desert, around 50 minutes away from the centre. The Lahbab Desert provides endless entertainment such as stargazing, sandboarding, dune bashing and quad biking.

Endless sands outside Dubai city await seekers of the great outdoors Image Credit: Supplied

Another great camping spot is the Al Ruwayaah Desert located close to Dubai Outlet Mall not too far from the city lights. For a half city half desert vibe, the Dubai Half Desert is the perfect place for camping. A great site for novices and families, the area offers amazing photo opportunities with its half desert roads covered partially in sand.

Know before you go

When planning your own camping trip, it is best to ensure that you have packed all your camping essentials and equipment. Campers must also follow all safety precautions for a safe experience. The Dubai Municipality’s Public Health and Safety Department provides a number of safety guidelines for camping outdoors in tents.