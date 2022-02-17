Ski Dubai: Play in snow and meet penguins in the UAE

Videos

In other cities, skiing, snow rides and penguins may be part of a seasonal trip, but in Dubai – be it summer or winter – this is possible all year. Ski Dubai is one of the UAE’s top tourist destinations and is a world-class indoor ski resort. As part of this report, I spent the good part of an entire day playing in snow and trying out thrilling activities.  

From having breakfast with cute penguins in tow to hurtling down a steep snow slope in an actual ball, my day at Ski Dubai definitely brought out the inner child in me.

