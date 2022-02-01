Abu Dhabi: Kayaking is a popular winter activity in the UAE and enthusiasts particularly enjoy the scenic routes created by the lush mangrove forests along the coastlines.
Abu Dhabi’s environment sector regulator — the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) — has now urged kayakers to protect one of the UAE’s most important natural ecosystems during their rides.
“Take a scenic ride through this natural escape [but] be sure to follow our Do’s and Don’ts to ensure you are keeping our environment safe,” the EAD urged.
Mangroves are known to protect coasts from erosion. They also play a key role in carbon capture, and are home to a series of birds and animals. In order to protect these ecological treasures, the EAD urged the following measures:
Dos:
— Respect the serenity of the natural wonder.
— Navigate carefully and slowly.
— Pick up any trash along the way and throw it in an appropriate waste bin.
Don’ts:
— Do not get too close to the wildlife.
— Do not disturb or feed any animals.
– Do not leave any mess behind.