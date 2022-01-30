Abu Dhabi: With temperatures cool across the country, residents and tourists are using the opportunity to explore the country’s beautiful desert environment.
However, with the greater number of desert goers, there is also an additional risk of damage to the UAE’s most pristine areas. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), the emirate’s environment sector regulator, has therefore urged more care during desert trips.
“Desert adventures are one of the top activities during the winter months, however, we also see an increase in harm to the desert environment during this time,” the EAD said.
The authority has issued the following tips for visitors:
What to do:
-Enjoy the natural environment.
-Drive on existing tracks only.
-Navigate carefully and slowly.
-Pick up your trash and throw it in an appropriate waste bin.
What not to do:
-Do not drive through water pools.
-Do not drive over any desert plants.
-Do not feed any animals.
-Do not leave any mess behind.