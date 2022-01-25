Abu Dhabi: A new rewards app will now provide a range of rewards, including discounts at several Abu Dhabi venues, for residents engaging in environment-friendly activities.

Released by Abu Dhabi’s environment sector regulator, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Baadr app aims to reduce carbon emissions, food waste and the consumption of single-use items and encourage energy conservations, recycling and reuse. In doing so, the objective is to encourage positive behaviours and inspire youth to become more sustainable.

Incentivised activities

Currently available on iOS and Play Store, users can earn incentives by switching to organic foods, eating vegetarian meals for one day, or reducing waste. Or they can walk and cycle to their destinations, or bring along their own cups and containers when ordering from a cafe or restaurant. Even simple activities such as recycling paper, opting for stainless steel straws and reusing bamboo paper towels can help users earn points. Users must upload details and images of their behaviours to the app under seven themes, including Reuse, Switch, Grow, Initiate, Conserve, Join and Move. Incentives will then become available at nine participating vendors across Abu Dhabi.

Promoting positive behaviour

The app will also play an important role in raising awareness on the importance of the environment for the younger generation. As part of its association with EAD’s outreach schools and universities that partner strategically with the Abu Department of Education and Knowledge and the Ministry of Education, youth will be encouraged to use the app and share engaging and informative social media posts.

“As individuals, the responsibility lies within all of us to ensure we protect the environment and preserve our planet for ourselves, our children and future generations. We sometimes may not realise how much our consumption is creating an impact on our surroundings, but with more importance on the environment than ever before, we strongly believe that Baadr can be a catalyst in driving positive change across Abu Dhabi when it comes to caring for our environment,” said Khansa Al Blouki, EAD’s director of environmental outreach.

“Together, if we all engage with the app on a daily basis and encourage people to use Baadr often, we can significantly change the way we live and be more mindful of our consumption and behaviour — all of which can help create a better tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. We have carefully developed it as a fun app that is easy to use for everyone and with a wide range of exciting incentives on offer for completed tasks. I encourage all of you to download the app and be part of a unique journey that will not only promote a more sustainable way of life but strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the most sustainable and eco-friendly cities,” she added.

The app has been developed in partnership with petrochemical company Borouge, and the EAD’s own Sustainable Campus Initiative. The range of incentives and vendors will also be expanded in future, EAD spokespeople said.

Incentives galore

At the Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi, Baadr users can access free Jubail Mangrove Park boardwalk admission, mangrove tree planting activities and a 10 per cent discount on kayaking.

Users can also take advantage of a 15 per cent discount on selected items and free UAE shipping at the Green Ecostore, which sells affordable, environmentally safe and earth-friendly products through its online store.

Boho Salon, a sustainable and ethical salon based in Abu Dhabi, offers special discounts on select services with the users able to benefit from Buy One, Get One free deals depending on the number of points.

Users at Mangroves Water Sports and Adventures can enjoy 15 per cent discounts on its boat cruises, save Dh10 on Guided Kayak Tours and get a free single kayak rental rate when renting two kayaks.

Seahawk Water Sports and Adventures, which aims to promote ecotourism through kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, is offering 10 per cent discounts on kayak guided tours and equipment while people can take advantage of a 15 per cent discount at St Marine Boat Charter.

People who visit Art House Cafe, whose furniture is made from recyclable material, can also redeem their points in exchange for exciting activities such as free plate and bottle painting. Users can also receive free lemon mint or watermelon juice, free coffee or juice with their breakfast or main meal, save 15 per cent off their food bill on weekdays, and enjoy free guacamole dip during the venue’s karaoke event on Saturday nights.

Perform Boxing Studio will offer 15 per cent membership discount and a free session.

Visitors to the Third Place cafe will receive a free cup of coffee.