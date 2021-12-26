Abu Dhabi: Camera traps have recently spotted 28 mammal species in 200 locations in Abu Dhabi emirate as part of efforts to log, monitor and protect rare species in difficult and remote areas.
The camera traps set by Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) spotted the rare Caracal, Sand Cat, Blandford’s Fox, Ruppell’s Fox, Fat Sand Cat, and Indian Crested Porcupine, among other species.
The camera trap monitoring programme, launched in 2011 to help preserve animals in Abu Dhabi, which has several marine, wildlife and nature reserves and protected areas.