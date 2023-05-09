1. Saudi Arabia to welcome Haj pilgrims at six airports

Saudia to use 176 aircraft, allocate 1.2m seats for pilgrims’ seamless travel experience

Read more ➜

2. BTS member Jin’s note to J-Hope leaves K-pop fans emotional

Jin took to Weverse to reply to a fan’s post sending J-Hope best wishes

Read more ➜

3. Son Ye Jin, Bipasha Basu, Celine Dion and other stars who became parents in their forties

These Hollywood, Bollywood, and Korean stars turned parents at 40

Read more ➜

4. After ‘second salary’ scheme in UAE, National Bonds opens up another Dh1b investment project

National Bonds is going in another direction with its latest – an offplan property launch

Read more ➜

5. On UAE corporate tax, what can qualifying income cover?

More important, businesses await decision on 'disqualifying income' to be charged at 9%

Read more ➜