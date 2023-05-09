1. Saudi Arabia to welcome Haj pilgrims at six airports

Saudia to use 176 aircraft, allocate 1.2m seats for pilgrims’ seamless travel experience

2. BTS member Jin’s note to J-Hope leaves K-pop fans emotional

Jin took to Weverse to reply to a fan’s post sending J-Hope best wishes

3. Son Ye Jin, Bipasha Basu, Celine Dion and other stars who became parents in their forties

These Hollywood, Bollywood, and Korean stars turned parents at 40

4. After ‘second salary’ scheme in UAE, National Bonds opens up another Dh1b investment project

National Bonds is going in another direction with its latest – an offplan property launch

5. On UAE corporate tax, what can qualifying income cover?