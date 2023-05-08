1 of 10
Here’s a look at stars around the world who chose to become parents on their own terms. Instead of turning parents in their twenties and thirties, they chose to enter the new chapter a decade later. A round up of Hollywood, Bollywood, and Korean stars who became proud parents in their forties. Above: K-drama actress Son Ye Jin.
Image Credit: insta/ yejinhand
2 of 10
Nicole Kidman: Already a mother to Isabella and Connor from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, the 'Bombshell' actress welcomed her first biological child, Sunday Rose, into the world at the age of 40 in 2008. Later, in 2012, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban celebrated the arrival of their second daughter, Faith Margaret, through the assistance of a gestational surrogate.
Image Credit: insta/nicolekidman
3 of 10
Bipasha Basu: Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basu became a proud parent to a baby girl last November when she was 43. While the couple were ecstatic about the arrival of Devi, they were particular about protecting their daughter’s privacy and urged the local press to refrain from taking the child’s images.
Image Credit: insta/bipashabasu
4 of 10
Son Ye Jin: The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 27 last year. She was 40 at the time of embracing parenthood and has taken to it well. She met her husband on the sets of ‘ Crash Landing on you’ drama and was thrilled at the latest addition in her family.
Image Credit: insta/yejinhand
5 of 10
Neha Dhupia: This Bollywood actress became a mother at the age of 40 to her first child. Later on, she also delivered another child. Apart from a few appearances, she has been keeping a low profile.
Image Credit: insta/ nehadhupia
6 of 10
Sung Yuri: At the start of 2022, actress Sung Yu-ri, 41, a member of now-defunct K-pop group Fin.K.L., gave birth to twin daughters. Before they were even born, Sung revealed on Instagram that she and her partner had nicknamed the twins “Love” and “Happiness”, according to reports in Korean media. In 2017, she walked down the aisle with pro golfer Ahn Sung-hyun after a four-year relationship.
Image Credit: insta/sung_yuri_
7 of 10
Celine Dion: At the age of 42, the French-Canadian singer and actress experienced the joy of motherhood once again when she gave birth to twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, in 2010. However, before celebrating their long-awaited arrival, she had to endure multiple rounds of IVF and cope with the heartbreak of a miscarriage. Celine and her late husband, René Angélil, had previously welcomed their first son, René-Charles, into their lives in 2001.
Image Credit: insta/celinedion
8 of 10
Choi Ji-woo: The Korean A-lister became a mother for the first time a month before her 45th birthday – in May 2020, during the peak of the Covid pandemic. Speaking about motherhood, she wrote on her Instagram handle: “After becoming pregnant at a later age and preparing with a cautious mind due to the coronavirus, I feel a great level of respect for Korean mothers,” she wrote. “I hope that other expecting mothers who are also working hard to prepare to give birth can gain strength while looking at me, the icon of late pregnancy. I will create a happy family with a grateful mind that all of this joy is thanks to my fans.” The actress wrote a note of encouragement to other Korean women who were pregnant or had just given birth.
Image Credit: insta/choijiwoo_cjw
9 of 10
Hilary Swank: The 'Boys Don't Cry' actress was 48 years old when she gave birth to twins on April 9, 2023. She has been outspoken about the societal bias against older parents who choose to have children later in life. During an appearance on 'Good Morning America,' the actress expressed her joy at becoming a mother, describing it as a dream come true. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two," she enthusiastically shared.
Image Credit: INSTA/hilaryswank
10 of 10
Halle Berry: 'Perfect stranger' star was 41 when she had her first child - daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry - with then partner Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. The Oscar-winning actress was 47 when she gave birth to her second child, Maceo Robert, in 2013 with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
Image Credit: insta/ halleberry