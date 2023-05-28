1. UAE celebrates wedding of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter
Reception held in honour of newlyweds on Saturday at Dubai World Trade Centre
2. Watch: Saudi astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Mecca
Rayana Barnawi embarks on historic journey conducts groundbreaking experiments
3. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas
Kuwait’s education authorities have asked the country’s Interior Ministry to revoke the residency permits of around 2,400 foreign teachers
4. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters
ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads
5. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims
Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable