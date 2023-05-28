Top Trending Stories this morning

1. UAE celebrates wedding of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter

Reception held in honour of newlyweds on Saturday at Dubai World Trade Centre

2. Watch: Saudi astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Mecca

Rayana Barnawi embarks on historic journey conducts groundbreaking experiments

3. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas

Kuwait’s education authorities have asked the country’s Interior Ministry to revoke the residency permits of around 2,400 foreign teachers

4. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters

ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads

5. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable

