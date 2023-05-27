Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received congratulations from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the wedding of his daughter to Sheikh Mana, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.
A reception was held in honour of the newlyweds on Saturday at Zabeel Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Present at this event were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Additionally, the reception saw the attendance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as other sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, and senior officials in the country.