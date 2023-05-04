1. Saudi Arabia launches e-visa initiative
1st phase includes UAE, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Egypt
2. Saudi employer flies to Bangladesh for worker’s wedding
‘They overwhelmed us with feelings of respect and appreciation beyond description’
3. Schengen-style GCC visa could become a reality soon
The single visa would allow entry to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman
4. These Korean celeb couples found love on set
A look at Korean stars who fell in love on the sets of their hit TV shows and films
5. Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw
Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 in the Dh15 million series 251.