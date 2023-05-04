1. Saudi Arabia launches e-visa initiative

1st phase includes UAE, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Egypt

Read more ➜

2. Saudi employer flies to Bangladesh for worker’s wedding

‘They overwhelmed us with feelings of respect and appreciation beyond description’

Read more ➜

3. Schengen-style GCC visa could become a reality soon

The single visa would allow entry to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Read more ➜

4. These Korean celeb couples found love on set

A look at Korean stars who fell in love on the sets of their hit TV shows and films

Read more ➜

5. Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 in the Dh15 million series 251.

Read more ➜