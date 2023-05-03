1 of 8
Korean romance movies have a cult following across the globe and when these on-screen couples get together in real-life – the story is as movie-like as it gets. Above: Son Ye Jin (R) and Hyun Bin(L).
Image Credit: insta/ hyunbin_actor
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin: The stars shot to fame acting as a love-struck couple in the popular K-drama series ‘Crash Landing On You’. The couple were well-known for their incredible on-screen chemistry and it turns out that it wasn’t all acting. Rumours that the pair dated while filming went wild, and fans’ speculations proved true when the star-couple wed in an intimate ceremony on March 31, 2022. The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 27 last year.
Image Credit: AFP
Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun: After meeting on the sets for Pure Pumpkin Flower (2010), these two got married in 2015. The couple has continued to stay in the public eye since then. The pair adopted a daughter after having had a miscarriage in 2022 as reported by Korean media..
Image Credit: insta/ taihyun_zin's
Another Korean celebrity couple that has fans swooning are Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol from K-drama ‘Reply 1988.’ The couple’s romance in the show didn’t survive but in real life the stars stayed together. In 2017, following heavy speculation of a budding romance on set, media reports said the pair confirmed that they were dating, and the relationship is reportedly still going strong.
Image Credit: IMDB
Park Ha-sun and Ryu Soo-young: 2013 drama Two Weeks is what brought these love birds together. The couple got married in 2017 and have a daughter.
Image Credit: instagram
Choi Won-young and Shim Yi-young: Turning romance on-screen to an off-screen fairy tale, Won-young and Shim Yi-young met during the shooting of A Hundred Year’s Inheritance (2013). The couple tied the knot in 2014.
Image Credit: insta/simyiyoung_
Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook: After having met during the filming of drama Glamorous Temptation (2015), Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook wed in 2017. The couple have a daughter, Joo In Ah.
Image Credit: insta/
Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo: The real-life romance of this couple, popularly known as the “Song-Song couple”, was almost always a subject for media attention. The duo worked together in “Descendants of the Sun”, when rumours of their romance first arose. They were quick to deny it, however. The duo announced marriage plans in 2017. Two years after their wedding, the pair parted ways.
Image Credit: IMDB