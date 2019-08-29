The new company, Hala, is the newest way to book a Dubai Taxi

RTA and Careem join hands to launch Hala - taxi e-hailing service via Careem app Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced today the official launch of the joint venture with Careem - Hala.

The new company, Hala, is the newest way to book a Dubai taxi. It can be booked through the Careem app.

The launch was announced during a press event held by Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of Public Transport Agency (PTA), Bassel Al Nahlaoui - Managing Director of Careem Gulf and Pakistan, and Clemence Dutertre - Chief Executive Officer of Hala, Ibrahim Sultan AlHaddad, Director, Commercial & Investment Department Hala Board member, and Adel Shakeri, Director, Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Costs

Dubai Taxi prices booked via Hala will range from Dh8 during regular hours, Dh9 at night and Dh12 during peak hours. Hala has been ramping up the fleet to reach over 5,500 Dubai taxis available on the Careem app by mid-September covering about 50 percent of the RTA’s taxi fleet.