Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination, today announces the opening date for Season 25 as Sunday 25th October 2020. This Silver Jubilee Season promises to be a season like no other. In addition to the much-loved dining, shopping, entertainment and attractions on offer, including the ever-popular Ripley's Believe It Or Not!® museum attraction, Global Village promises enhancements in guest experience and some surprises that will unfold as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The season will run for 25 weeks – a little over six months – this edition, which means Global Village visitors will, for the first time in many years, be able to experience Ramadan at the park. The Global Village will remain open until April 2021. The Muslim month of fasting will begin around April 12, 2021. Guests will savour many cuisines of the world for iftar, the sunset meal to end the daily fast.

The opening hours on Saturdays meanwhile will be 2pm to 11pm throughout the season.

Global Village CEO Bader Anwahi said, “Our 25th anniversary is a great milestone for us and the teams are working hard to make this year very special. We also feel that this is an important message for the country and the region. Over the years we have become a mainstay for family entertainment across the region, and we are proud to be able to play an important role in driving the ‘open for business’ message.”

Health and safety

The wellbeing of guests remains Global Village’s top priority for Season 25, it said. The precautionary measures for the coronavirus pandemic had led to an early closure of the previous season.

Global Village is already recognised for its safety record “as the first theme park in the world to win the ‘Sword of Honour’ from the British Safety Council for our high standards of safety management”.

This year, Global Village is “raising the bar even higher as they work closely with local authorities and international organisations such as IAAPA”, the international association for the attractions industry. Global Village has already received the Dubai Assured Stamp awarded by Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism in light of the “stringent preparations” for opening.