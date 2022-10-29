Copy of NAT 221029 DUBAI FITNESS ARAMZAN18-1667043551361
People do yoga at Etisalat e& Base stage on the first day of the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022 at Kite Beach in Dubai. 29th October 2022 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf. News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: Dubai residents came out in huge numbers to kick off the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 on Saturday.

People of ages and fitness levels swung into sports and games at the two Fitness Villages and various Fitness Hubs across Dubai on the first day of the 6th edition of DFC.

Fitbit rebounder at Fitbit stand on the first day of the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022 at Kite Beach in Dubai. 29th October 2022 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf. News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai in 2017, the challenge encourages Dubai residents and visitors to take up 30 minutes of physical activities a day for 30 days and transforms the entire city into a fitness hub.

People practice Aerial Yoga at Lipton stand on the first day of the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022 at Kite Beach in Dubai. 29th October 2022 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf. News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

From aerobics, boxing and yoga to rowing, padel, cricket and football, basketball and volleyball are organised for groups, families and individuals to take part.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village became the main venues for several residents to dedicate 30minutes and beyond for their health and fitness.

People cycling at AVIV Ride section at AVIV stand on the first day of the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022 at Kite Beach in Dubai. 29th October 2022 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf. News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Many residents said the challenge has motivated them to commit to good health.

This year, DFC is offering an array of apps to motivate participants through a series of challenges to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, and exchange their daily steps for exclusive offers, unbeatable prizes and experiences from some of Dubai’s biggest brands.

