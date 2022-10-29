Dubai: Dubai residents came out in huge numbers to kick off the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 on Saturday.
People of ages and fitness levels swung into sports and games at the two Fitness Villages and various Fitness Hubs across Dubai on the first day of the 6th edition of DFC.
Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai in 2017, the challenge encourages Dubai residents and visitors to take up 30 minutes of physical activities a day for 30 days and transforms the entire city into a fitness hub.
From aerobics, boxing and yoga to rowing, padel, cricket and football, basketball and volleyball are organised for groups, families and individuals to take part.
DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village became the main venues for several residents to dedicate 30minutes and beyond for their health and fitness.
Many residents said the challenge has motivated them to commit to good health.
This year, DFC is offering an array of apps to motivate participants through a series of challenges to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, and exchange their daily steps for exclusive offers, unbeatable prizes and experiences from some of Dubai’s biggest brands.