Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Election Committee (NEC), the body tasked with organising the fourth cycle of elections to the Federal National Council (FNC), announced on Saturday that candidate registrations for the upcoming elections will be open from Sunday in nine centres across the UAE.

The registration centres will accept applications from prospective candidates until August 22, and will be open during official work hours from 8am-3pm.

The NEC was established in January of this year by a decision of the Federal Supreme Council to exercise all powers necessary to oversee the election of representatives of the seven emirates to the Federal National Council (FNC). NEC’s responsibilities include establishing the general framework of the electoral process and overall supervision of the conduct of the elections.

The NEC said that candidates seeking to contest the FNC elections should comply with the constitutional requirements of being a citizen of the UAE, and permanent resident of the emirate they are seeking to represent. Candidates registering should also be aged 25 and above.

The NEC also said that candidates must possess a sound reputation capable of discharging his or her civic responsibilities. Candidates should also not have been convicted of any offences linked with their behaviour, unless they have undergone rehabilitation for such behaviour in accordance with the law.

According to the timeline of the fourth Federal National Council (FNC) election cycle, the announcement of the preliminary list of candidates will be made on August 25, while the final list of candidates is scheduled for September 3.

Registration centres

In the emirate of Abu Dhabi, several centres have been identified, including the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Committee on the second floor of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI). In Al Ain, the chairman hall at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium is a designated candidate registration centre, along with Zayed City Council in Al Dhafra.

In Dubai, meeting rooms Hatta C and Hatta D at Dubai World Trade Centre have been assigned as a centre, while in Sharjah, Hall 1 in Sharjah Advisory Council building will accept applications.

In Ajman, candidates may complete all registration formalities at Shaikh Hamid Hall in the Ajman Museum, while in Umm Al Quwain, the Social Development Centre in Umm Al Quwain has been designated for the purpose. In Ras Al Khaimah, the Grand Hall of the Cultural Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, will accept applications. In Fujairah, candidates may register on the eighth floor of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Official voting for candidates will first start from September 22-23 for overseas voters, with early voting taking place from October 1-3. The main election day will fall on October 5, with the final list of elected candidates announced on October 13.

FNC election timeline

August 18-22: Candidate registrations

September 8: Official launch of campaigns by candidates

September 22-23: Overseas voting

October 1-3: Early voting

October 5: Election day