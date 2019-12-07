The certificate was handed over by representative of SGS Gulf LTD to Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has become the world’s first police force to secure three ISO management certifications in innovation, knowledge and collaborative business relationships.

The certificates were awarded by SGS Gulf after checking the department’s performance and work mechanism.

The certificates were presented by a representative of SGS Gulf to Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police. The ceremony was attended by senior police officers and representatives of the SGS Gulf.

Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the achievement has come through the efforts of distinguished working teams, which continued day and night. The certifications were in accordance with international best practices and standards in the field of quality and management institutional performance.

He added that the accomplishment raises the responsibility “of all police affiliates and pushes us to do more to obtain more international credits in various fields to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of the police within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s vision and mission”. He stressed the need to continue the process of continuous development to ensure Ras Al Khaimah Police is at the forefront of police leaders, locally and globally.