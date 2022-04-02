Abu Dhabi: Traffic patrols will be intensified during Ramadan, specifically at the time of the nightly Taraweeh prayers, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Abu Dhabi Police said today.

In addition, traffic officials will distribute about 90,000 meals to motorists at the time of iftar in order to reduce instances of speeding and thereby reduce the risk of accidents. The meal boxes will also contain leaflets designed to promote awareness on traffic safety regulations, said Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Abdullah, protocol and relationship officer at Abu Dhabi Police.

The preparations are part of the police’s efforts to ensure safety and security during Ramadan, police said in a statement.

“The iftar period typically sees motorists rushing to make it to their destinations. So, we have been handing out iftar meals over the last few years to ensure that they don’t have to hurry. Last year, we distributed about 60,000 iftar boxes during Ramadan. This year, we hope to increase it to 90,000 boxes,” Abdullah said at a media briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Busy junctions

The meals will be distributed at six designated traffic junctions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in collaboration with the Absher Ya Watan charity programme. In the capital, the locations include the traffic signals near Mushrif Mall, near the Civil Defence headquarters, near the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Khalidiyah area, and near the Prestige Cars Showroom in Khalidiyah area. In Al Ain, meals will be distributed at the signal near Jimi Mall and near Al Magam.

“The junctions have been selected because they see a larger number of motorists around iftar time. We will begin distributing the boxes about 30 minutes before the Maghrib prayers and hope to give out about 2,000 boxes in Abu Dhabi city and 500 in Al Ain every day,” Abdullah said.

Safety reminders

Traffic awareness leaflets, meanwhile, will urge motorists to avoid speeding and to use seatbelts while driving. “We tend to see mostly fender benders during the period before iftar. So we want to remind drivers about simple traffic regulations that make a difference when it comes to road safety,” the official said.

Traffic patrols

While the officials distribute meals, traffic patrols will ensure safety during prayer times, the iftar period and during the hours of increased nightly activity in Ramadan.

Beware of beggars

Officers will also work to combat begging, which increases during Ramadan. The Abu Dhabi Police has already urged residents to be vigilant against beggars, as many fabricate details to exploit residents’ sympathy. This year, police have also cautioned residents about online begging scams.

Ban on fireworks