Countries across the globe have started announcing the beginning of Ramadan 2022 after spotting the crescent moon. Here’s the latest list of countries that have made the announcement:
Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, The moon sighting committee announced.
Therefore, today, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2.
Oman announces 3rd as first day of Ramadan
Thee Sultanate of Oman announces that Sunday, April 3, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan.
Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei: Sunday April 3 is the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan moon sighted in Australia
